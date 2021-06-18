Video
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Staff Correspondent

BNP on Thursday urged the government to allow its Chairperson Khaleda Zia to receive advanced treatment abroad shunning 'political vengeance' as she is in a vulnerable condition with various old health complications.
"Our chairperson is now seriously ill. As she couldn't receive proper treatment over the last four years since she went to jail, she was affected with many diseases," said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said, "We urge the government to allow the great leader and three-time
Prime Minister, who had struggled for a long time for democracy, made huge contributions to the development of the country, receive advanced treatment shunning political vengeance." Fakhrul made the call while inaugurating a tree-plantation programme in the capital's Beraid area arranged by Dhaka North City unit of BNP.
He said Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital after being infected with coronavirus and she has already beat the virus with the blessings of Allah.
The BNP leader said their party chief has now been suffering from heart, kidney and liver problems. "She also had an old problem of Arthritis which is causing serious pain.  With all these diseases she is very ill and doctors are saying she is in a very vulnerable condition."
He said Khaleda's family members had submitted an application to the government seeking permission to allow her to go abroad for treatment. "But the government didn't allow her to go abroad due to political vengeance."
The BNP secretary general also demanded the government free her fully and called upon people to pray for the speedy recovery of Khaleda.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 11, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27.
On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, 27, days after she had been infected with the deadly virus, but the BNP chief is still suffering from various comorbidities.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order on March 25 last year, suspending her sentences.


