Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Shahid loses appeal to retain JS seat

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division on Thursday upheld a High Court order that summarily rejected a writ petition challenging the legality of vacating seat of independent lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul for Laxmipur-2 constituency.
Papul has been convicted for seven years by a Kuwait court on charge of bribery and human trafficking.
The apex court also
upheld a separate HC orders that cleared the way for holding by-election to the vacant constituency where election is scheduled to be held on June 21.
A six-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders after hearing two petitions - one filed by Papul's sister Nurun Nahar Begum and a local Swechchasebak league leader and the other filed by former lawmaker and BNP leader Abul Khair Bhuiyan.
Senior lawyers Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud and Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for Papul's sister, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared for Abul Khair Bhuiyan while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
The apex court passed 'no order' on a petition of Abul Khair Bhuiyan and in another order the SC dismissed the leave to appeal filed by Nurun Nahar Begum against the HC order.
On June 8 the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah summarily rejected Nurun Nahar's writ petition challenging the legality of vacating seat of independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul.
Later, on June 14, the same HC bench summarily rejected Abul Khair's writ petition challenging the legality of Laxmipur-2 constituency vacancy and the schedule for holding a by-election to this constituency on June 21.
Papul was elected member of parliament as an independent candidate from Luxmipur-2 in the general election held on December 30 in 2018.
On January 28, a Kuwaiti court sentenced lawmaker Papul and four others to four years in jail in a bribery case and human trafficking case.
Following the sentence, on February 22 the parliament declared the Laxmipur-2 constituency seat vacant as per Article 66(2) and 67(1) of the constitution.
Later, on April 26, the Kuwait court extended his jail term for another three years after disposing of Papul's appeal.
On June 6 last year, Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department arrested Papul from his Kuwait residence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU clarification
Bangladesh 3rd most peaceful country in South Asia
Presidential vote in Iran  today
Kremlin hails Putin, Biden’s commitment to arms control
26 injured in police-JCD clashes in Mymensingh
53,340 more homeless families to get houses as PM’s gift on Sunday
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
Buriganga River water turns pitch dark with poisonous substances dumped


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft