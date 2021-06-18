Shahid loses appeal to retain JS seat

The Appellate Division on Thursday upheld a High Court order that summarily rejected a writ petition challenging the legality of vacating seat of independent lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul for Laxmipur-2 constituency.

Papul has been convicted for seven years by a Kuwait court on charge of bribery and human trafficking.

The apex court also

upheld a separate HC orders that cleared the way for holding by-election to the vacant constituency where election is scheduled to be held on June 21.

A six-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders after hearing two petitions - one filed by Papul's sister Nurun Nahar Begum and a local Swechchasebak league leader and the other filed by former lawmaker and BNP leader Abul Khair Bhuiyan.

Senior lawyers Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud and Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for Papul's sister, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared for Abul Khair Bhuiyan while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

The apex court passed 'no order' on a petition of Abul Khair Bhuiyan and in another order the SC dismissed the leave to appeal filed by Nurun Nahar Begum against the HC order.

On June 8 the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah summarily rejected Nurun Nahar's writ petition challenging the legality of vacating seat of independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul.

Later, on June 14, the same HC bench summarily rejected Abul Khair's writ petition challenging the legality of Laxmipur-2 constituency vacancy and the schedule for holding a by-election to this constituency on June 21.

Papul was elected member of parliament as an independent candidate from Luxmipur-2 in the general election held on December 30 in 2018.

On January 28, a Kuwaiti court sentenced lawmaker Papul and four others to four years in jail in a bribery case and human trafficking case.

Following the sentence, on February 22 the parliament declared the Laxmipur-2 constituency seat vacant as per Article 66(2) and 67(1) of the constitution.

Later, on April 26, the Kuwait court extended his jail term for another three years after disposing of Papul's appeal.

On June 6 last year, Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department arrested Papul from his Kuwait residence.







