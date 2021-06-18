Video
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:06 PM
Migrant workers to get vaccinated on priority

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

Migrant  workers will get priority to get Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines. said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The DGHS issued a statement on Thursday in this regard.
Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of expatriate workers in the priority list.
On Wednesday, Imran Ahmed discussed with the Health Minister Zahid Maleque on the issue of vaccination of expatriate workers on priority basis.
During the meeting, Health Minister assured that expatriate workers would be given vaccines on priority basis.
Lokman Hossain Mia, Health Services Division and Ahmed Muniruch Salehin, Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam were also present at the programme.


