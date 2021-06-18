Mass vaccination likely to start in July

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus on Thursday said mass vaccination for the Covid-19 is expected to be resumed in July as the government is working relentlessly to collect more vaccines.

He said this at a press conference was organized at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) marking the distribution of another 53,340 houses to the homeless and landless people by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.

"We are maintaining communications and have already talked with a few countries. Now, we are expecting to get vaccine soon. In addition, the government is also trying to produce vaccines in the country,'' Kaikaus added.

Mentioning that a total of Tk 14,000 crore had been allocated to collect vaccine, the Principal Secretary said Bangladesh doesn't want any favour from anyone rather it will buy it as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always insists that 'we don't need any free vaccine, we will buy vaccine'.

Replying to a query, he said, "Our high commissioners and ambassadors are communicating with the USA, the UK, European countries, China and others countries continuously to this end," he added.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Project Director Md Mahbub Hossain and PMO's Director General (Administration) Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui were present.

