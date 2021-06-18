Seven cops appeal against suspension order of HC

Seven police personnel of Bakerganj Police Station of Barishal district, including Officer-in-Charge Md Abul Kalam and Social Service Officer have filed separate appeals seeking stay on the High Court order that directed the Home Secretary to suspend them over the rape case filed against four children in the

district on October 6 last year.

The appeals were in the cause list for hearing with the Chamber Judge court of the Appellate Division on Thursday.

Earlier, on June 13, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah directed the Home Secretary to suspend the seven police personnel.

The court asked the authorities concerned to suspend Social Service (Probation) Officer of the district and to withdraw the criminal jurisdiction of Senior Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah for sending the minors to the custody of Child Development Centre without granting them bail.

It also ordered to take departmental action against the seven police personnel and the social service officer.

The bench scrapped the rape case filed by the police against the four children saying that the police have filed the case in violation of the children's fundamental rights and relevant law.

The HC has turned down the unconditional apology offered by the police and the social service officer, saying they will continue to violate human rights of the accused if stern action is not taken against them.

On October 6 last year, Bakerganj police arrested the four children, aged between 10 and 11 years, and produced them before the court of Barishal's Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Enayet Ullah the same day.

The Magistrate rejected their bail petitions and ordered police to send them to the development centre. The children were taken to a development center at Pulerhat in Jashore.

The victim's father alleged that the children raped his daughter on the pretext of playing games on October 4.

The complainant said that the victim disclosed the matter to her mother after she fell sick two days later.





