Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising

Death due to coronavirus is rising every day as the country saw 63 more deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day death toll in more than six weeks which takes the total death toll to 13,345 while 3,840 more people contracted the viral disease, bringing Covid-19 positive cases to 841,087.

On May 4, the country recorded 61 C-19 deaths.

Besides, 2,714 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 24,871 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The day's infection rate stood at 15.44 per cent which is also the highest in 55 days and the overall infection rate is 13.42 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Of the 63 deceased - 45 were men and 18 women - 20 in Khulna, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Chittagong, 10 from Dhaka, three from Barisal and two each from Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions.

Among them, 46 patients died at government hospitals, nine at private hospitals, and five at home.

So far, 9,588 men and 3,757 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.

Meanwhile, death due to coronavirus is increasing in Khulna division as 18 people have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours in ten districts of the division. This is the highest death in one day in Khulna division.

Besides, 625 people have been infected with Covid-19 during the time.

Rasheda Sultana, Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), confirmed this on Thursday.

According to the Director's Office, four died in 24 hours in Khulna, four in Kushtia, three in Jashore, two in Chuadanga, two in Meherpur, one in Bagerhat, one in Magura and one in Jhenaidah.

A total of 42,611 people have been identified in 10 districts since the onset of corona infection till Thursday morning. Of these, 33,827 have recovered from the disease and eight have died.

Analysis of the district-wise corona data of the DGHS shows that 181 people have been newly identified in Khulna in 24 hours. A total of 12,223 people have been identified in the district. Some 201 people have died due to the virus and 9,870 people have recovered so far.

In Bagerhat, 52 people were identified positive in 24 hours. A total of 2,390 people were infected in the district. Some 63 people died due to the virus and 1,665 people recovered so far.

In the last 24 hours, 88 people have contacted Covid-19 in Satkhira. A total of 2,711 people have been infected and 55 have died and 1,624 people have recovered in the district till date.

Some 203 people have been infected in the last 24 hours in Jashore. A total of 8,953 people have been infected and 99 people died and 6,741 people recovered so far.

In Narail, during the last 24 hours, 38 people have been identified as Coronavirus positive. A total of 2,164 people have been infected, 26 people died and 1,847 people have so far recovered in the district.

Besides, 11 people have been infected in 24 hours in Magura. A total of 1,365 people have been identified C-19 positive, 24 people have died 1,220 people have recovered in the district so far.

In last 24 hours, 31 people have been identified in Jhenaidah. A total of 3,328 people have been infected, 61 people have died and 2,855 people recovered so far.

In Kushtia, during the last 24 hours, 73 people have been identified. A total of 5,906 people have been infected, 140 people have died and 4,935 people have recovered so far in the district.

Some 59 people have been identified in 24 hours in Chuadanga. A total of 2,404 people have been identified, six people have died and 1,929 people have recovered in the district so far.

Some 19 people have been identified C-19 positive during the last 24 hours in Meherpur. A total of 1,267 people have been infected, 30 people have died and 941 people have recovered in the district so far.









