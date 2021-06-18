Video
Friday, 18 June, 2021
Business

realme introduces flagship killer smartphone GT 5G

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

World's fastest growing smartphone brand realme has launched its long-anticipated flagship killer phone realme GT 5G along with three new AIoT products - realme watch 2 & 2 Pro and realme TechLife Robot Vacuum - in the global market on Tuesday last through a global launch event.
realme also revealed its new elevated AIoT strategy and the company's plan to bring in its first laptop and tablet for the global consumers within the next few months. To know details, click - https://cutt.ly/realmeGT5G_GlobalLaunch.
With the launch of GT 5G, realme has entered the global mid- to high-end smartphone segment and allowed its large base of young users to enjoy the endless world of smartphone, further complimented by realme's future flagship products from its new AIoT line TechLife.  
realme GT 5G, coming with a formidable combination of speed-inspired aesthetics, thunderous power and sustained performance, and the design inspired by the core concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars, is expected to deliver high speed and exceptional performance for long owing with the help of all its luxury features. This new phone will set new industry standards for the mid- to high-end flagship phone segment.
realme GT features Qualcomm's most sophisticated high-end chipset - the Snapdragon 888 - along with a premium speed-inspired design, a stainless-steel cooling system for sustained performance, super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 65W super dart charger. It comes equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This flagship features other exciting features such as dual light sensors, greater connectivity, flagship camera, immersive audio and exclusive GT mode.  
Sky Li, CEO of realme said on this occasion, "We are thrilled to bring our flagship killer phone to users worldwide. By offering the maximum number of flagship features for our budget minded consumers, the global launch of the realme GT reflects our ongoing commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible to young consumers around the world and hence empowering them in their daily lives."   
Meanwhile, youth-centric brand realme announced the launch of three new AIoT products - realme watch 2 & 2 Pro and the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum - as a part of an accelerated AIoT product strategy which will be executed in the next five years. With this announcement of the new AIoT strategy realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with advanced '1+5+T' strategy. In the near future, all products will be connected to realme Link to bring a complete AIoT experience for the young consumers worldwide.
realme's new sophisticated smart home product - realme TechLife Robot Vacuum - facilitated with 38 built-in sensors will deliver a precise smart cleaning experience for the users. In the days to come, realme also plans to launch its first laptop (realme Book) and tablet (realme Pad) to offer more leap-forward products with a view to catering to the needs of young people.



