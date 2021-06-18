Video
Websites of major US airlines face outage

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

June 17: Websites of major U.S. airline companies American Airlines (AAL.O), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) faced an outage early on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
More than a thousand user reports indicated problems at Southwest Airlines, with over 400 user reports indicating the same for Delta Air Lines, according to Downdetector. That number was around 300 for the other two airline companies.
Southwest canceled nearly 300 flights on Wednesday and delayed more than 500 a day after it was forced to temporarily halt operations over a computer glitch.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it had issued a temporary nationwide groundstop at the request of Southwest Airlines to resolve a computer reservation issue.
"While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancellations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations," airline spokesman Dan Landson said.
Tuesday's groundstop lasted about 45 minutes, and ended at 2:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday (1830 GMT), the FAA said.
FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website said Southwest had canceled 315 flights Wednesday through 2 p.m. EDT, or 8% of those scheduled, and delayed a further 562.
Southwest said it had canceled about 500 flights Tuesday and delayed hundreds of others after the stoppage, which it said was the result of "intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity."
Southwest delayed nearly 1,300 flights on Tuesday, or 37% of its flights.
Earlier Southwest reported a separate issue that required a groundstop Monday after its "third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues ... preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft."
The airline said that issue affected several hundred flights and was resolved after 11 p.m. CDT Monday.      -Reuters


