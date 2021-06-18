

IBBL starts payment of Chattogram WASA bill

This is as per an agreement signed between the organisations at Chattogram WASA Bhaban recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Yakub Ali, Executive Vice President and Head of Chattogram South Zone of IBBL and Md. Samsul Alam, Deputy Managing Director (Finance), Chattogram WASA signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Md. Shahadat Hossain, Head of Chawk Bazar Branch, Sohel Aman, Head of Chaktai Branch and Abdul Naser, Head of Anderkilla Branch of the bank and Shafiqul Bashar, System Analyst and Lutfe Jahan, Computer Programmer of Chattogram WASA were present on the occasion.







