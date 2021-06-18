Covid-restricted banking hours extended for 30 minutes

Bangladesh Bank (BB) extended banking hours by half an hour from 10am to 3.30pm until July 15 for facilitating financial transaction of clients over extended time during the Covid restrictions.

"Banks will remain open from 10am to 5pm while the transaction will be made between 10am and 3.30pm," said a BB circular on Wednesday.

In a circular on April 13, the central bank said bank headquarters, authorized dealer branches and district-level head offices will remain open during the restrictions of movement. .

Also, one branch (if the authorized dealer branch is not open) will remain open every two kilometres in city corporation areas. At the upazila level, a single branch of a bank will remain open on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Apart from this, branches, sub-branches, and bank booths in the vicinity of sea, land, and airports will remain open. Port authorities and local administration have been asked to take appropriate measures to enforce health safety guidelines.



