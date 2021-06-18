Video
Nestle launches infant formula processing plant at Gazipur

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nestlé Bangladesh Ltd has started the operation 'Infant Formula Processing, Filling and Packaging Plant' at Sreepur, Gazipur on Thursday, says a press release.
Minister for Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP has inaugurated the plant through video conference.
Nestle investment of BDT 1.5 billion will bring more opportunities including employment generation, innovation, and technological advancements in this country along with most scientifically advanced Nutrition products.
Nestlé contributed BDT 6 billion (directly and indirectly) to national exchequer last year and awarded the Highest Taxpayer Award in Food and Allied Category in last 5 years in a row.
This state of art plant as a part of adding the latest technology and innovation has been introduced to produce high-quality Infant formula products in Bangladesh. Globally, Infant Formula products are the result of the latest advancement of science and research in Nestlé R&D world, and only 34 factories in the world have this kind of plant.      
Dignitaries attended the event included Md. Sirazul Islam Khan, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA),  Suresh Narayanan, Market Head, Nestlé South Asia Region,  Arshad Chaudhry, Nutrition Business Head, Nestlé Zone Asia-Oceania-Africa,  Stefan Bernhard, Regional Manager, Nestlé Zone Asia-Oceania-Africa,  Christian Schmid, Head of Technical, Nestlé Zone AOA to be mentioned.
Nestlé, one of the largest food, and beverage companies in the world of more than 153 years, has been serving Bangladesh with delicious, nutritious, and quality foods for more than 26 years.


