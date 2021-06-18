Business Event

upay Managing Director and CEO Sydul H Khandker and Falcon Group Chairman and Managing Director Mahtab Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, flanked by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of upay at Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Under the agreement upay will facilitate the Falcon Group disburse monthly salaries to their employees. upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank launched its operation in March 2021 aiming to provide mobile financial services to the people of all walks of life.