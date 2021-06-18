

Gree launches new series of green ACs

Md. Nurun Newaz Selim, Chairman of the organization, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Managing Director, Md. Nuruchchapa Majumdar Babu, and Md. Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Directors and other senior executives including GM of Marketing Department were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile the company has made all preparations to market and distribute the new series of PULAR with state-of-the-art, eco-friendly zero carbon source technology along with all previous models of green ACs, says a press release.

From now on, it will be available in all retail showrooms and distributor showrooms of Electro Mart. The series features Nano Technology and Nano Outdoor which are rich in environmentally friendly technology in today's world. Already this series has gained the confidence of the consumers with a certain reputation in different countries of the world.

In its continuity, Electro Mart has started marketing this state-of-the-art series keeping in view the greater convenience of the consumer.

Electro Mart believes that the new series of GREE AC with all these features will be able to generate a wide response among all the consumers in our country.





























Electro Mart Ltd., launched green Air Conditioners (AC) with state-of-the-art, eco-friendly zero carbon source technology, at an event held at the Gulshan Corporate Office, in the city on Wednesday.Md. Nurun Newaz Selim, Chairman of the organization, Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Managing Director, Md. Nuruchchapa Majumdar Babu, and Md. Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Directors and other senior executives including GM of Marketing Department were present on the occasion.Meanwhile the company has made all preparations to market and distribute the new series of PULAR with state-of-the-art, eco-friendly zero carbon source technology along with all previous models of green ACs, says a press release.From now on, it will be available in all retail showrooms and distributor showrooms of Electro Mart. The series features Nano Technology and Nano Outdoor which are rich in environmentally friendly technology in today's world. Already this series has gained the confidence of the consumers with a certain reputation in different countries of the world.In its continuity, Electro Mart has started marketing this state-of-the-art series keeping in view the greater convenience of the consumer.Electro Mart believes that the new series of GREE AC with all these features will be able to generate a wide response among all the consumers in our country.