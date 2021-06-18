US Fed downplays inflation fears, officials see rate hikes in 2023

WASHINGTON, June 17: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday once again tried to assuage fears of rising US inflation, even while a majority of central bank officials now believe interest rates will increase in 2023.

While widespread vaccinations have allowed the United States to rebound faster than previously expected from the Covid-19 pandemic downturn, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cautioned that "risks to the economic outlook remain" in a statement following its two-day meeting.

But amid the accelerating rebound, Fed officials appear to have grown more hawkish, with 11 of the 18 committee members now expecting at least two hikes of the benchmark lending rate in 2023, according to updated quarterly economic projections.

The March forecasts showed only seven officials expecting rate liftoff in 2023, but seven now expect one as soon as next year.

However, Powell stressed that those projections "do not represent a committee decision or plan."

Markets and analysts have been closely watching FOMC meetings in recent months as they weigh fears that the Fed's stance on rising prices is too passive, which could allow an upward price spiral that would force the central bank to aggressively raise rates -- and crush economic growth.

Powell again tried to ease those worries, stressing that officials stand ready to alter policy if they see signs inflation moved "materially and persistently beyond levels consistent with our goal."

However, the FOMC said it will not begin to withdraw the stimulus measures implemented at the start of the pandemic until progress is made on reducing unemployment and keeping inflation above their two percent goal.

And since inflation has lagged the bank's target for over a decade and unemployment remains at 5.8 percent, achieving "substantial further progress is still a ways off," Powell told reporters in his press conference following the meeting.

He warned that the "recovery is incomplete" and improvement has been "uneven," with employment in hard-hit sectors well below pre-pandemic levels.

But some economists remain skeptical the Fed can manage the policy dilemma smoothly, and US stock markets lost ground, with the Dow dropping 0.8 percent. -AFP









