Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:04 PM
Healthcare sector to get donation from bKash transactions

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Desk

If a customer makes Add Money transaction or pays credit card bill through bKash, Taka 10 will be donated to the country's healthcare sector.
bKash will donate Taka 10 to the healthcare sector upon customer's Add Money transaction of Taka 5,000 or more and another taka 10 upon Visa/Amex credit card bill payment of the same amount.
Besides availing secure transactions of Add Money and credit card bill payment amid pandemic, this donation will open up an opportunity for customers to contribute to the emergency medical services of the country.
This opportunity to donate will be available till July 9, 2021. By participating in each campaign, customers will get to donate a total amount of Taka 20.
To learn more about the Add Money campaign, customers can visit the website: https://www.bkash.com/add_money_10tk_donation and details of credit card bill payment campaign can be found at the website: https://www.bkash.com/credit_card_10tk_donation.
During this pandemic, customers can Add Money from their bank account or card to bKash account 24/7 without any cost. The facility to Add Money instantly from 29 banks plus Visa/Mastercard to bKash account has enabled customers to enjoy convenient bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline/online merchant payment, donation to humanitarian organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, payment of various online registration fees, etc. In addition, they can Cash Out the money in emergency from 270,000 agent points spread across the country by maintaining health hygiene.


