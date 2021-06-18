Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Garment industry could save $500m a year by recycling cotton’

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

‘Garment industry could save $500m a year by recycling cotton’

‘Garment industry could save $500m a year by recycling cotton’

Bangladesh's garment industry, the world's second-largest exporter of clothes, could reduce its annual spending by half a billion dollars if it recycled cotton waste from its factories and fabric mills, a circular economy group said on Wednesday.
In 2019, the South Asian nation imported about 1.6 million tonnes of cotton, at a cost of $3.5 billion, while producing 250,000 tonnes of cotton waste that could have been recycled, said new analysis from the Circular Fashion Partnership (CFP), a project that promotes recycled materials in fashion.
The "100 percent pure cotton waste", which includes cuttings and yarn from the end of bobbins, could reduce imports by 15 percent and save about half a billion dollars, according to the CFP.
"These findings demonstrate that a circular fashion system could breed not only environmental but financial benefits for a country," said Federica Marchionni, CEO of the nonprofit Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), which leads the partnership.
Currently, local collectors of cotton waste tend to use it as filling for mattresses or export it to other countries for recycling. Manufacturers also incinerate cotton for energy, according to Holly Syrett, GFA's senior sustainability manager.
But the waste is informally controlled and not well traced.
"By segregating waste at source and setting up traceability, we can ensure that textile waste always reaches its highest value," Syrett said in emailed comments.
In 2018, the global fashion sector's greenhouse gas emissions were about 2 billion tonnes - and this needs to be halved by 2030, to align with global climate goals, the GFA said.
Reducing planet-heating emissions and boosting circularity go hand in hand, it added.
According to 2020 research by the GFA and consultancy McKinsey & Company, the fashion industry accounts for 4 percent of global emissions, equal to the annual total of France, Germany and Britain combined.
Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly 200 countries agreed to slash their emissions to net-zero by mid-century and limit global average temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.
Bangladesh's carbon emissions are minimal compared to the developed world, but its economy is heavily dependent on the garment industry which accounts for 80 percent of its exports and employs more than 4 million people.
Launched in February, the CFP brings together clothing brands, recyclers and manufacturers to identify ways the sector in Bangladesh can transition to a more sustainable system.
On Wednesday, the CFP said Next, Primark and Benetton were among the latest fashion brands to join the initiative, which already includes big retailers like H&M and C&A.
"Bangladesh produces arguably the most recyclable textile waste of any apparel-producing country," Nin Castle, head of recycling at Reverse Resources, a CFP partner, said in a statement.
Castle urged the country to foster a recycling industry to reap the "benefits of cost and carbon footprint reduction" and to gain "massive competitive edge".
Investing in recycling capacity can also help create jobs, said Syrett. "There is a huge potential ... and we hope that more recyclers will establish in Bangladesh," she added.
Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said factories were "enthusiastic" about the circular economy, but urged caution until the potential impacts for manufacturers - and solutions - were better known.
 -Thomson Reuters Foundation




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
realme introduces flagship killer smartphone GT 5G
Ryanair, UK airports sue govt over Covid travel rules
Websites of major US airlines face outage
IBBL starts payment of Chattogram WASA bill
Covid-restricted banking hours extended for 30 minutes
iDEA provides  Tk 43 crore to Startup Bangladesh Ltd
BD calls for transparency in vaccine trade by US firms
Nestle launches infant formula processing plant at Gazipur


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft