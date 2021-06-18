Floor price facility of new firms won’t continue in bourses: BSEC

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided that the floor price facility on trading of shares of new companies in the stock market will not continue. The commission has instructed both the bourses- the DSE and CSE to take action in this regard, sources on Wednesday said.

They said the floor price was imposed in a special situation. In the current market, floor price is not very effective. Rather, as has been seen in some cases, floor price has hampered transactions.

For this reason, the commission has already lifted the floor prices of 96 companies. But shares of the companies are trading well after the floor price has been withdrawn. They said the market is quite good now. Considering the overall issue, the commission has decided not to keep the floor price facility on the shares of the newly registered companies.

To prevent the stock market from collapsing, on March 19 last year, the then commission set a minimum price for each company and set a floor price.

After more than a year, the new commission in the first phase on April 7 this year withdrew the floor price (minimum fall limit) guidelines from sixty six companies.

Those companies include People's Leasing, RN Spinning, Bangladesh Service, IFIS Islamic Mutual Fund-1, Jahin Spinning, Ring Shine, Olympic Accessories, DBH First Mutual Fund, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund, Regent Textile, SEML FBLSL Growth Fund, Evans Textile, Pacific Denim, Metro Spinning, Kattli Textile, Far Chemical, Deshbandhu Polymer, Yakin Polymer, Safco Spinning, Western Marine ShipyardHatchery, Syntex Industries, Shepherd Industries, Hamid Fabrics, Prime Textiles, Sayham Cotton, Bangladesh Building, Golden Harvest, AFC Agro,

It also includes Bengal Windows, Khulna Printing & Packaging, Silva Pharmaceuticals, IndoPharmaceuticals, Argon Denim, Coppertech, Sasha Denims, Suhrid Industries, Esquire Knitting, VFS Thread Dyeing, IPDC Finance, Phoenix Finance, Advent Pharma, Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Quiet SouthWiMAX Electrode, Rupali Bank, Sayham Textile, Sonargaon Textile, Alif Industries, Global Heavy Chemical, Navana CNG, Dhaka Electric Supply, Unique Hotel, Standard Insurance, Fareast Islami Life Insurance and Finance, Osmania Glass Seat, Khulna Power, Nahi Aluminum, Dulamia Cotton, Sinobangla Industries, Paramount Textile and ML Dyeing.

Then on June 3, the floor price instructions of 30 more companies were lifted. The 30 companies offering floor price are - Renwick Yajneshwar, Munnu Agro, Bata Su, Kohinoor Chemical, Northern Jute, Standard Ceramic, Wata Chemical, Sonali Paper, Apex Footwear, K&Q, BD Autocars, Stylecraft, GeminiEastern Cables, Apex Spinning, Munnu Ceramic, Bangaj, CVO Petromechanical, Atlas Bangladesh, Apex Tannery, Samata Leather, National Tubes, Aziz Pipes, Sea Pearl, Haqqani Pulp, Orion Infusion, Legacy Footwear, SK TrimsDaffodil Computers.







