Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Floor price facility of new firms won’t continue in bourses: BSEC

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided that the floor price facility on trading of shares of new companies in the stock market will not continue. The commission has instructed both the bourses- the DSE and CSE to take action in this regard, sources  on Wednesday said.
They said the floor price was imposed in a special situation. In the current market, floor price is not very effective. Rather, as has been seen in some cases, floor price has hampered transactions.
For this reason, the commission has already lifted the floor prices of 96 companies. But shares of the companies are trading well after the floor price has been withdrawn. They said the market is quite good now. Considering the overall issue, the commission has decided not to keep the floor price facility on the shares of the newly registered companies.
To prevent the stock market from collapsing, on March 19 last year, the then commission set a minimum price for each company and set a floor price.
After more than a year, the new commission in the first phase on April 7 this year withdrew the floor price (minimum fall limit) guidelines from sixty six companies.
Those companies include People's Leasing, RN Spinning, Bangladesh Service, IFIS Islamic Mutual Fund-1, Jahin Spinning, Ring Shine, Olympic Accessories, DBH First Mutual Fund, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund, Regent Textile, SEML FBLSL Growth Fund, Evans Textile, Pacific Denim, Metro Spinning, Kattli Textile, Far Chemical, Deshbandhu Polymer, Yakin Polymer, Safco Spinning, Western Marine ShipyardHatchery, Syntex Industries, Shepherd Industries, Hamid Fabrics, Prime Textiles, Sayham Cotton, Bangladesh Building, Golden Harvest, AFC Agro,
It also includes Bengal Windows, Khulna Printing & Packaging, Silva Pharmaceuticals, IndoPharmaceuticals, Argon Denim, Coppertech, Sasha Denims, Suhrid Industries, Esquire Knitting, VFS Thread Dyeing, IPDC Finance, Phoenix Finance, Advent Pharma, Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Quiet SouthWiMAX Electrode, Rupali Bank, Sayham Textile, Sonargaon Textile, Alif Industries, Global Heavy Chemical, Navana CNG, Dhaka Electric Supply, Unique Hotel, Standard Insurance, Fareast Islami Life Insurance and Finance, Osmania Glass Seat, Khulna Power, Nahi Aluminum, Dulamia Cotton, Sinobangla Industries, Paramount Textile and ML Dyeing.
Then on June 3, the floor price instructions of 30 more companies were lifted. The 30 companies offering floor price are - Renwick Yajneshwar, Munnu Agro, Bata Su, Kohinoor Chemical, Northern Jute, Standard Ceramic, Wata Chemical, Sonali Paper, Apex Footwear, K&Q, BD Autocars, Stylecraft, GeminiEastern Cables, Apex Spinning, Munnu Ceramic, Bangaj, CVO Petromechanical, Atlas Bangladesh, Apex Tannery, Samata Leather, National Tubes, Aziz Pipes, Sea Pearl, Haqqani Pulp, Orion Infusion, Legacy Footwear, SK TrimsDaffodil Computers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
realme introduces flagship killer smartphone GT 5G
Ryanair, UK airports sue govt over Covid travel rules
Websites of major US airlines face outage
IBBL starts payment of Chattogram WASA bill
Covid-restricted banking hours extended for 30 minutes
iDEA provides  Tk 43 crore to Startup Bangladesh Ltd
BD calls for transparency in vaccine trade by US firms
Nestle launches infant formula processing plant at Gazipur


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft