India’s H-Energy to supply LNG to BD

India's H-Energy, a unit of Hiranandani Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Petrobangla for a long-term supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh through a cross-border natural gas pipeline, the company said in a statement.

H-Energy was authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) of India to build its own line and operate Kanai Chatta-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline.

It will connect the company's LNG terminal in West Bengal passing through various regions of the state and further connecting to Bangladesh border to deliver LNG into Bangladesh.

That will open the path for the cross border supply of re-gasified LNG into Bangladesh, Indian news outlet Mint reports.

H-Energy is the only company to have received authorisation from PNGRB to lay a pipeline to Bangladesh border, the company said.

"This is a key milestone in the future of Indo Bangladesh energy cooperation. Our objective is to deliver environmentally friendly, safe, and economical energy to the state of West Bengal and to Western Bangladesh," H-Energy CEO Darshan Hiranandani said.

H-Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary HE Marketing Private Ltd will be responsible for sourcing LNG and for supplying it to Petrobangla, according to the Mint report.

Petrobangla will supply re-gasified LNG to gas-based power producers and other gas consumers in Bangladesh.









