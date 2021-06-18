Stocks rise marginally amid selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose marginally on Thursday, the last tradind session of the week, amid selling pressure from the dominant small investors, who booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 1.01 points or 0.01 per cent to 6,052, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 13.79 points to 2,197 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 2.26 points to 1,290 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, on the DSE dropped to Tk 18.47 billion, down 12.42 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 21.09 billion. The market-cap of DSE dropped slightly to Tk 5,081 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 5,083 billion in the previous session.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 237 declined, 107 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 2.14 billion changing hands, followed by National Feed Mills (Tk 503 million), Pioneer Insurance (Tk 500 million), Orion Pharma (354 million) and National Polymer (Tk 326 million).

Safko Spinning Mills was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.69 per cent gain while Index Agro Industries was the worst loser, losing 9.04 per cent.

A total number of 269,745 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 485.10 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 40 points to settle at 17,570 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 25 points to close at 10,576.

Of the issues traded, 191 advanced, 83 declined and 34 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.98 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 1.05 billion.











