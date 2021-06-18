Video
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288

COX BAZAR, June 17: Bangladesh officials said Thursday they have contained a diarrhoea outbreak which has killed four Rohingya refugees and infected 1,500 others on an island camp that has alarmed rights groups and the UN.
Bangladesh has shifted 18,000 refugees to the low-lying Bhashan Char from cramped settlements on the mainland.
But many of those relocated say they were coerced, and that health and other facilities on the silt island, in an area frequently hit by deadly cyclones, are poor.
Officials and Rohingya sources said the diarrhoea broke out early this month after the first heavy monsoon rains.
At least four people have died over the last two weeks, two officials on the island told AFP, including a 20-year woman and three children.    -AFP



