Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held



COX's BAZAR, JUN, 17: AQ meeting of Cox's Bazar District WAQF Development Committee was held at Arunodaya School auditorium at Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner M Mamunur Rashid presided over the meeting while Additional Secretary to the Government WAQF Administrator Abdullah Sajjad was present as the chief guest.

In the meeting, upazila nirbahi officer, members of the WAQF Development Committee, Motawalli of the WAQF Estate and the president and secretary of the WAQF Estate Management Committee were present.

The meeting discussed and took various issues including ensuring proper management of WAQF property, demarcation of property boundaries, eviction of illegal occupants.







