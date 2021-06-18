Video
Friday, 18 June, 2021
Nasrul upset over Siemens India's delay in building  power sub-stations

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has blasted Siemens India for the company's 30-month delay in completing work on 24 power substations in the capital city.
Nasrul's outburst came during inauguration of the newly constructed substations, each having 33-11 kV capacity, of Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) on Thursday.
"Please, reconsider awarding contracts to those bidders who delay or fail to complete the jobs as per schedule", he told power sector officials in a virtually delivered speech.
The function, with Desco chairman and additional secretary of the Power Division Sheikh Faizul Amin in the chair, was also addressed by Power Secretary Habibur Rahman and Desco Managing Director Kausar Ameer Ali.  
The Desco Chief noted that the Siemens India, the contractor of the project, started work in 2017, but it took an additional 30 months to complete it.
Nasrul instructed the top officials of Desco, the project implementing agency, to impose liquidated damage (LD) as penalty for this delay in completing the jobs.
"Many of the industries have been deprived of electricity supply due to the delay in completing the job...For this they have to incur a huge financial loss", he told the officials saying, ``You must take action against Siamese India.
He also alleged that the same contractor has installed a power substation at his constituency in Keraniganj which is substandard and fails to function properly.    -UNB


