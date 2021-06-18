Spike in C-19 death, infection rates as lockdown extends

Video
Editorial

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

It is disturbing to note that Covid-19 death and infection rates have alarmingly shot up after an interval of less than a month. The country on Wednesday witnessed the highest infection in 54 days as 3,956 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 837,247 and 60 patients died from the deadly virus.

It was over a couple of weeks ago when we had penned our editorial, stressing on the need to impose lockdown in at least 8 districts along our shared border with India. Additionally, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and our health experts had also asked to impose lockdown in these districts. Our collective plea had only fallen into deaf ears, until the prime minister had to intervene 4 days ago by ordering to impose lockdown and avoid any risk of a major spread.

Some 15 border districts have registered significant rise in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, with Rajshahi and Khulna accounting for mounting cases of the Indian variant of the deadly virus. By now at least 50 districts have come under as high-risk zones.

However, our local administrators, armed forces, law enforcement and other agencies have been given the authority to meet and decide to impose and enforce restrictions , in case if there is a surge in infection rate within an area. What had prevented them from doing so? And why the PM has been forced to intervene and bring them to their senses in making decisions?

Now that the PM has called on to make prompt decisions on imposing lockdown in specified risky zones, there is no time to procrastinate. Local administrative and law enforcement authorities concerned must act swift. The challenge now would be to prevent the spread by restrict travelling of inbound domestic passengers from bordering districts to Dhaka and other major cities. Concurrently, city dwellers must refrain from travelling to these high-risk districts, unless an emergency.

We advice, to implement "cluster-wise restriction method" Otherwise, the rest of the country might face a situation similar to that in Khulna and Rajshahi. As for Dhaka, we fear the virus transmission may turn as bad as in Khulna or Rajshahi by next week.

Last but not least, though the government has extended the lockdown up until 15 July to deter transmission, it is not serving its purpose. Government measures to tackle the crisis are inadequate and a lack of coordination among its agencies and public representatives may well worsen the health disaster. Not symbolic, make the lockdown real in its actual term.



