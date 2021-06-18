Installing a mobile phone tower

Dear Sir

Mobile phone companies have brought about a significant change in our lives. They are providing us internet as well as talk time facilities with many operators. Despite their fathomless services, there are many rural areas in our country which are lagging behind in the era of digitalization.



One of such area is Dargarbond in Dulalpur union under Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi district. There are about five thousand people in this village. But there is no network tower provided by mobile companies. That's why, the people of this village can't talk to their near and dear ones without interruption, let alone enjoying internet facilities. Moreover, the students of the village can't take part in online classes during Covid-19 situation, causing learning gap.



We urge the authorities concerned to mitigate our plight by setting up mobile phone network tower at suitable place of our locality. If they can't do so, the rural people will fail to cope with the modern world.



Md Tanshen

Shibpur, Narsingdi