Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:01 PM
Initiative taken to upgrade Khulna UZ hospitals

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 17: State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain here on Wednesday said health service development has enhanced average lifetime of countrymen.
Terming regular oxygen supply at upazila level for coronavirus patients is a unique initiative of the district administration, the Minister said Bangabandhu's dream was to reach health services at the grassroots level. At least 18,500 community clinics is working for the purpose.
The Minister made the remarks while virtually inaugurating the setting-up of oxygen cylinder bank to ensure smooth oxygen supply, hi-flow nasal canola and ICU facility-based 20 beds in all upazila (UZ) hospitals in the district as chief guest.
"We are getting positive result for setting up government health guidelines across the country during Covid-19 situation," he said, adding that such innovative initiative of Khulna District administration will become a milestone to ensure health service at other parts of the country.
As part of the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Khulna District administration has set up country's first ever oxygen cylinder bank, and 20 beds with hi-flow nasal canola and ICU facilities in the Khulna upazilas.
Funded by local upazila administration, local resource fund and Jaika, the project has been set up through open tender in cooperation with Khulna Civil Surgeon Office, Directors of Khulna Medical College Hospital, Shahid Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital (SSANSH), UNO, Upazila Engineer and Upazila Health Complex.
Besides, Covid-19 patients' treatment, pneumonia, bronkiolitis, nasofaringitis and different lungs infected children, and adult heart, stroke and metabolic acidosis patients will get smooth oxygen supply after implementation of the project.
Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, Additional Secretary of Health Service Department Syed Mojibul Haque, Director General of the Directorate of Health Dr Abul Bashar Md Khurshid Alam, Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Director of Divisional Health Dr Rasheda Sultana, Superintendent of Police Md Mahbub Hasan and Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad addressed the inaugural programme as special guests.
Deputy Director of Local Government Md Iqbal Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Yousup Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT), Md Sadekur Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, among others, addressed the function.


