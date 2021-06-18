Video
Friday, 18 June, 2021
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Our Correspondents

M Sarwar Khan
BOGURA: M Sarwar Khan, journalist in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district, died of coronavirus on Thursday morning. He was 70.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Dupchanchia Government Pilot Model School premises and the second one on Gunahar Government Primary School ground in Zohar Village.
Later, he was laid down in his family graveyard.
His death has been condoled by upazila Awami League leaders.  
He left behind his wife, one daughter, son's wife, many grandsons, and relatives to mourn his death. His only son Zia Haidar Khan, 36, died of corona three days back.
Nuruzzaman Hossain
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Alhaj Nuruzzaman Hossain, chairman of Umar Union Parishad in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 1:30pm on Thursday. He was 56.
He had been suffering from various diseases including of lungs.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held on Bhangadighi Eidgah Field in Umar Union tomorrow.
He left wife, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Amena Khatun
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Amena Khatun, mother of Senior Journalist MA Hakam Hira in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka at 10:30am on Wednesday. She was 98.
After her namaz-e-janaza, she was buried at the family graveyard in the upazila on Wednesday night.
She left four sons, three daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn her death.
Joynal Abedeen
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Joynal Abedeen, assistant teacher of Uttar Purba Torabganj Government Primary School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Tuesday night. He was 55.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Torabganj area on Wednesday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.






