Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Three people were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gazipur and Sirajganj, in two days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two people were killed as a bus rammed into a motorcycle in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Tarikul Isalam, 18, and Mehedi Hasan, 19, son of Abdul Haq, residents of Kandania Village in Kapasia Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Mahbub Hasan said a bus coming from opposite direction hit the bike in Rajabari area in the afternoon, leaving Tarikul dead on the spot and Mehedi seriously injured.

Later, Mehedi died on the way to a local hospital.

Police, however, sized the bus, but its driver fled the scene, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreepur PS Khonokar Imam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is being taken in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district, died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 34, son of Osman Goni, a resident of Duttakusha Village under Salanga PS in the district.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddeq Hossain said a Dhaka-bound bus and a truck were collided head-on in Baniagati area in the afternoon, which left eight people injured.

The injured were taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Later, Lokman succumbed to his injuries there at night while undergoing treatment, the OC added.





