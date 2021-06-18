Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gazipur and Sirajganj, in two days.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two people were killed as a bus rammed into a motorcycle in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Tarikul Isalam, 18, and Mehedi Hasan, 19, son of Abdul Haq, residents of Kandania Village in Kapasia Upazila of the district.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Mahbub Hasan said a bus coming from opposite direction hit the bike in Rajabari area in the afternoon, leaving Tarikul dead on the spot and Mehedi seriously injured.
Later, Mehedi died on the way to a local hospital.
Police, however, sized the bus, but its driver fled the scene, the SI added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreepur PS Khonokar Imam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is being taken in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district, died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 34, son of Osman Goni, a resident of Duttakusha Village under Salanga PS in the district.
Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddeq Hossain said a Dhaka-bound bus and a truck were collided head-on in Baniagati area in the afternoon, which left eight people injured.
The injured were taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Later, Lokman succumbed to his injuries there at night while undergoing treatment, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Initiative taken to upgrade Khulna UZ hospitals
Barishal unit of United Communist League of Bangladesh brought out a procession
Obituary
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Covid-19: 33 more die, 992 more infected in 20 districts
Mango farmers frustrated over  price fall at Bagha
Improving nutrition status of all underscored
Teenage lovers end life after families reject affair


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft