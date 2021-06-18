Covid-19: 33 more die, 992 more infected in 20 districts

A total of 33 more people died of coronavirus and 992 more have been infected with the virus in 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Noakhali, Dinajpur and Kurigram, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 18 more people died of coronavirus and 765 more infected with the virus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Thursday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 42,611 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 767, including highest 201 in Khulna, followed by 140 in Kushtia, 99 in Jashore, 66 in Chuadanga, 63 in Bagerhat, 61 in Jhenidah, 55 in Satkhira, 30 in Magura, 28 in Narail and 24 in Meherpur districts while 18 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

The new daily infection figure shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure of 818, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected people, 33,827 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 281 new recoveries found on Thursday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,374 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 42,857 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 34,449 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 187 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 221 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 203 were detected in Jashore, followed by 181 in Khulna, 88 in Satkhira, 73 in Kushtia, 59 in Chuadanga, 52 in Bagerhat, 38 in Narail, 31 in Jhenidah, 21 in Magura, 19 in Meherpur districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 12,0223 in Khulna, 8,953 in Jashore, 5,906 in Kushtia, 3,228 in Jhenidah, 2,711 in Satkhira, 2,404 in Chuadanga, 2,390 in Bagerhat, 2,164 in Narail, 1,365 in Magura and 1,267 in Meherpur.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Of the deceased, one was from Wazirpur and another from Bakerganj upazilas.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 292 in the division.

Among the total deceased, 125 are in Barishal District while 65 in the city.

Meanwhile, 50 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 10 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information.

He said three people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours tested positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj and one each from Natore and Naogaon districts.

Some 358 patients are now undergoing treatment at RMCH against its capacity of 309 beds in the corona ward.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 129 here.

Meanwhile, some 101 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 10,012 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information.

He said 393 new samples were tested in three coronavirus testing laboratories where 101 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 25.70 per cent.

So far, 7,159 people have been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 71.50 per cent.

Currently, 2,724 patients are in isolation and 55 admitted at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila.

DINAJPUR: Some 76 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Dinajpur CS Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

He said a total of 202 samples were sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours where 76 people found positive for the virus.

The health department sources said a total of 46,219 samples have, so far, been collected in the district for test.

However, there are a total of 604 virus infected patients in the district.

Of them, 411 are in Sadar, 43 in Birampur, 28 in Hakimpur and Parbatipur each, 17 in Fulbari and Chirirbandar each, 16 in Bochaganj, 15 in Birganj, 13 in Biral, eight in Nawabganj, three in Ghoraghat and Khansama, and two in Kaharol upazilas.

So far, 144 people died of the virus in the district.

Of the deceased, 71 were from Sadar Upazila.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A man of Fulbari Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abed Ali, 52, son of Alimuddin, a resident of Nakharjan area under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abed Ali tested positive for the virus.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to Rangpur Medication College Hospital on June 5.

Later, he died in the isolation ward of the hospital at around 7:30am on Wednesday.

Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sumon Das confirmed the matter.





