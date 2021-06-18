Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mango farmers frustrated over  price fall at Bagha

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondent

Mango farmers frustrated over  price fall at Bagha

Mango farmers frustrated over  price fall at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, June 17: Mango growers in Bagha Upazila of the district are frustrated about prices of their produce amid corona.
In the market,  Lokma mango was selling at Tk 650-750 per maund. Per maund Himsagar and Gopalbhog were selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,500 in the last year. At present, wholesalers are selling these per maund at Tk 2,200 to 2,500 respectively. Already, Gopalbhog is almost at the finishing stage. Himsagar and Lokna are being traded.   
Due to corona, there has been negative impact on mango prices in the retail and wholesale markets; this season, mango production has been good; so far, there has been no bigger natural disaster; and after the drought time, the remaining mangoes have got matured; growers are marketing these mangoes.
In the last year, many matured mangoes had got dropped down due to cyclone. But this year, some growing mangoes got dropped due to the drought, but the damage is not so high. At present, mangoes are selling in the bazaar as 45kg per maund basis.
Grower Zillur Rahman of Monigram Village said, this year's mango price is less by a bit. In the last year, pickle and juice companies had purchased huge Guti and Lokma mangoes; but this year they are not seen purchasing so mangoes; amid corona, customers are not coming; as a result, mango prices are very lower compared to the last year's.
Arani Gochar Village's Grower Montu Hossain said, two labourers are requiring to lift 10 maunds of mangoes from trees; Tk 1,000 is given them in addition to transport fare and warehouse cost. But the price of 10 maunds of mangoes is Tk 6,000-7,000.
Profit will not be good this year, he said, adding, Himsagar and Gopalbhog mangoes, which grow poorly, are getting a little bit good profit. Lokna mango production is very good though its price is very poor, he mentioned.
Mahatab Hosssain of Kaligram in the upazila said, "The offered price of my mango orchard was Tk 1.5 lakh. At present, that price has come down. I am finding no end to thinking about my produce. I am passing days in tension and disarray amid corona."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, per hectare (ha) production of mango has been fixed at15.58 metric tons (MT); compared to this estimate, this year's mango production has been much higher; in Rajshahi, mangoes have been cultivated on 17,943 ha including 8,368 ha in Bagha Upazila.
Already, 5 MT mangoes have been exported to the USA from the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Initiative taken to upgrade Khulna UZ hospitals
Barishal unit of United Communist League of Bangladesh brought out a procession
Obituary
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Covid-19: 33 more die, 992 more infected in 20 districts
Mango farmers frustrated over  price fall at Bagha
Improving nutrition status of all underscored
Teenage lovers end life after families reject affair


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft