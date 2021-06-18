

Mango farmers frustrated over price fall at Bagha

In the market, Lokma mango was selling at Tk 650-750 per maund. Per maund Himsagar and Gopalbhog were selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,500 in the last year. At present, wholesalers are selling these per maund at Tk 2,200 to 2,500 respectively. Already, Gopalbhog is almost at the finishing stage. Himsagar and Lokna are being traded.

Due to corona, there has been negative impact on mango prices in the retail and wholesale markets; this season, mango production has been good; so far, there has been no bigger natural disaster; and after the drought time, the remaining mangoes have got matured; growers are marketing these mangoes.

In the last year, many matured mangoes had got dropped down due to cyclone. But this year, some growing mangoes got dropped due to the drought, but the damage is not so high. At present, mangoes are selling in the bazaar as 45kg per maund basis.

Grower Zillur Rahman of Monigram Village said, this year's mango price is less by a bit. In the last year, pickle and juice companies had purchased huge Guti and Lokma mangoes; but this year they are not seen purchasing so mangoes; amid corona, customers are not coming; as a result, mango prices are very lower compared to the last year's.

Arani Gochar Village's Grower Montu Hossain said, two labourers are requiring to lift 10 maunds of mangoes from trees; Tk 1,000 is given them in addition to transport fare and warehouse cost. But the price of 10 maunds of mangoes is Tk 6,000-7,000.

Profit will not be good this year, he said, adding, Himsagar and Gopalbhog mangoes, which grow poorly, are getting a little bit good profit. Lokna mango production is very good though its price is very poor, he mentioned.

Mahatab Hosssain of Kaligram in the upazila said, "The offered price of my mango orchard was Tk 1.5 lakh. At present, that price has come down. I am finding no end to thinking about my produce. I am passing days in tension and disarray amid corona."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, per hectare (ha) production of mango has been fixed at15.58 metric tons (MT); compared to this estimate, this year's mango production has been much higher; in Rajshahi, mangoes have been cultivated on 17,943 ha including 8,368 ha in Bagha Upazila.

