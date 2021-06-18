Improving nutrition status of all underscored

GAIBANDHA, June 17: Speakers at a function on Tuesday underscored the need for improving the nutrition status of all citizens including children, adolescents, persons with disabilities, pregnant and lactating mothers of the country.

In this context, the holistic approach and the active cooperation of GO, NGO and the stakeholders of the society are very essential to attain the cherished goal, they said.

They made the observations while addressing a concluding ceremony of two-day workshop titled 'Training for Trainers (TOT) on Nutrition Governance and Annual Plan Development' held in Bogura Town on Tuesday.

Sustained Opportunity Nutrition Governance (SONGO) Project being implemented in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts by RDRS Bangladesh, an NGO in the country, and Netherlands based international development organisation ICCO with the financial support of European Union arranged the workshop for the members of Gaibandha district nutrition Coordination Committee(DNCC) and Sadar, Fulchhari and Sundaganj Upazila Nutrition Coordination Committee (UNCC).

Director General (DG) of Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), Dr. Md. Khalilur Rahman addressed the function as chief guest and Civil Surgeon of Gaibandha Dr. AM Akhter Hossain spoke at the function as special guest while chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarkar Ata presided over the ceremony.

Deputy Director (DD) of BNNC Dr. Akter Imam, DD of BNCC Dr. Farzana, Adviser of Nutrition Governance of SONGO- ICCO project Md. Taufiqul Islam and Senior Technical Coordinator of Care Md. Hafizul Islam addressed the workshop as resource persons.

Earlier, Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza, operation lead, SONGO project, ICCO Cooperation, made a welcome speech and gave a PowerPoint presentation on goals, overview, outcomes, achievement, learning and challenges of the project elaborately.

The speakers, in their speech, said Bangladesh had achieved remarkable success in food production for taking pragmatic measures by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

As the country has ensured food security, the government is actively considering how nutritious food is ensured for all people of the country to build a healthy nation, the also said.

Most of the people live in rural areas of the country, and they have no vast ideas about nutrition and nutritious foods which are available in the society, they said adding that an emphasis should be given to conduct awareness activity among the rural people about the qualities of nutrition and the health benefits of available nutritious foods so that they could consume the nutritious foods to be physically fit.

Many recommendations and working plans were also adopted during the workshop and all of them present underscored the need for implementing the recommendations and working plans that are aimed at enhancing the nutrition status among the people of the project command areas through better coordination of all the concerned, they cited.

DG of BNNC Dr. Md. Khalilur Rahman, in his concluding speech, urged the members of the Gaibandha DNCC to work sincerely and dedicatedly and also sought whole-hearted cooperation to make objectives and goals of the DNCC a grand success.

As many as 20 heads of Gaibandha District level officials who are the members of the DNCC and three UNOs of the upazilas in the district participated in the workshop.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Gaibandha Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the workshop on Monday as chief guest.









