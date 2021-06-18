Teenage lovers end life after families reject affair

THAKURGAON, June 17: A teenage couple in Baliadangi Upazila of the district allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison on Tuesday after their families rejected their marriage proposal.

The deceased were identified as Jatan Chandra Singha, 18, son of Debendra Chandra Sing, and Sumi Bala, the 14-year-old daughter of Jatin Chandra, residents of Khalipur Village in the upazila.

According to the relatives of the deceased, Shumi and Jatan had an affair but their families were opposed to the relationship as both of them were distant cousins and minors.

On Tuesday, the two took the extreme step after their families again disapproved of their relationship, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead on arrival.








