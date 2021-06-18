Video
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman and a stolen child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Kurigram and Gopalganj, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 35, son of Fazlar Rahman, a resident of Padmapara Village under Talam Union in the upazila. He worked as an electric mechanic.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) Fazle Ashiq said locals spotted the blood strained body of Abdul Matin at the bathroom of Gulta Bazar High School in Talam Union in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that Abdul Matin might have been murdered.
However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Suma Akhter, 30, wife of Mominul Haque, a resident of Babupara area in the upazila.
Police sources said Suma was the second wife of Mominul.
However, she got angered and had a feud with her husband about his first wife. As sequel to it, she was found hanging inside her house on Tuesday night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ulipur PS OC Imtiaj Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a stolen child from a septic tank in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Manishi Sarkar, daughter of Pradip Sarkar of Batikamari Madhyapara Village in the upazila, was stolen on Sunday midnight.
Miscreants stole the two-and-a-half-year-old minor girl after cutting the fence of house sometime at night.
On Tuesday afternoon, locals found a knife and the lid of septic tank open in the neighbouring house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Muksudpur PS OC Md Abu Bakar Mia confirmed the incident, adding that it might be a pre-planned murder.


