Friday, 18 June, 2021, 9:00 PM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, June 17: Two farmers were killed by lightning strikes in Shahjadpur and Ullapara upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 45, from Soratoil area in Shahjadpur, and Atique Hasan, 32, son of Alhaj Ali, from KoyraVvillage in Ullapara Upazila.
Shahjadpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Mohammad Shamsuzzoha said thunderstorm struck Nazrul in the afternoon when he was drying fodder near his house, leaving him dead on the spot.
With this, a total of 10 people were killed by lightning strikes in the upazila in the last two weeks.
On the other hand, Atique was killed by lightning strikes when he was working in his cropland in the area.


