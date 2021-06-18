Video
Raipura bridge turned into death trap

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Tonmoy Kumar Shaha

The photo shows the risky bridge over the link-road of Amirganj and Aralia unions at Raipura. photo: observer

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, June 17: Both commuters and transports are plying over a bridge in Raipura Upazila of the district which has been turned into a death trap.
Accidents are taking place almost everyday, locals said.
Over one lakh people of Amirganj and Char Aralia unions are commuting over the bridge. At the same time, they have been continuing their risky movement over the bridge after getting assurance of repairing from the local administration and public representatives.
The sides of the bridge have developed sliding, creating big holes on the surface. Around eight years back, it was constructed at about Tk 2 crore over the link-road of Amirganj and Aralia unions. The link-road is the main road for the people of Char Aralia Union. As a result, hundreds of people are commuting over it.
 Different modes of transports are plying over it with risk; accidents are being recorded every day.
Auto-rickshaw driver Ahmed said, people of Char Aralia, Amirganj and other unions are used to use the bridge.
"We are experiencing our vehicles getting turtle frequently with drivers and passengers being injured. While plying over the bridge, we are feeling the risk every moment," he maintained.
Murad Sarkar of Kalapara Village said, "We are experiencing hassle every day. The erosion is continuing day by day. An urgent repairing is needed."
Chairman of Char Aralia Union Hasanuzzaman Sarkar said, every day thousands of people are walking over the bridge; accidents are occurring almost regularly.
At present, it has been turned into a death trap, he added.
Farmers are also experiencing serious problem while transporting their produce, he mentioned.
For more than one time, the matter was informed to upazila nirbahi officer and upazila engineer, he mentioned, adding they have inspected the spot.
They gave assurance of repairing the bridge urgently, but there has been no initiative in this regard, he informed.
Due to lingering in repairing the bridge, development in the locality is being hampered seriously, he mentioned again.
Upazila Engineer Shamim Iqbal Munna said, the 140-metre long bridge was built in the 2013-2014 fiscal year.
Already, the tendering process has been completed through the Local Government  Engineering Department (LGED), he mentioned, adding, "We will finish the work soon."


