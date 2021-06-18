Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five

HONG KONG, June 17: Hong Kong national security police conducted a fresh raid on pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Thursday, arresting five executives and carting off computers in the latest blow to the outspoken tabloid.

The paper and its jailed owner Jimmy Lai have long been a thorn in Beijing's side with unapologetic support for the financial hub's pro-democracy movement and scathing criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.

More than 500 officers conducted a dawn operation which authorities said was sparked by articles Apple Daily had published "appealing for sanctions" against Hong Kong and China's leaders.

It is the first time the content of media reporting has sparked arrests under the national security law.

In a message to readers, Apple Daily warned Hong Kong's press freedoms were "hanging by a thread", but vowed to "stand tall".

Its union described the operation as a "wanton violation of press freedom" that "displayed how much police power has inflated under the national security law".

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said China was using security legislation in Hong Kong to "target dissenting voices, not tackle public security".

"Freedom of the press is one of the rights China promised to protect in the Joint Declaration & should be respected," he said, referring to the deal under which the city was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong police said the five Apple Daily executives were arrested for collusion with a foreign country or external elements "to endanger national security".

Authorities also seized HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) in Apple Daily assets, the first time a national security law seizure order has been made directly against a Hong Kong media company, rather than an individual.

Hong Kong has long been a major international media hub but its press freedom ranking has slipped dramatically in recent years.

Secretary for Security John Lee declined to say which articles breached the security law or whether those who shared the articles online, or bought Apple Daily or its shares might be at risk.

"Our actions are not targeting press freedom or journalistic work," he added. "We target perpetrators who would use journalistic work as a tool to engage in acts that endanger national security."

Sharron Fast, a lecturer at the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, described Lee's comments as "ominous and incorrect".

"It is precisely the role of a journalist in a free society to report on political views, even those that might be unwelcome," she told AFP. Among the arrested executives were chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, who were both led into the building in handcuffs. -AFP

