Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:59 PM
Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021

THIMPU, June 17: At least a dozen people have been killed in Bhutan and Nepal and several others are missing as torrential monsoon rains hit the region, triggering landslides and inundating homes, officials said Thursday.
The annual monsoon season is crucial to replenish water supplies across South Asia, but it also causes death and destruction.
Ten collectors of cordyceps -- a fungus valued for its alleged aphrodisiac properties -- died when their remote mountain camp north of Bhutan's capital Thimpu was washed away early Wednesday.
Five others were injured and were in a stable condition in hospital, officials said.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering offered his prayers and condolences and said a rescue team had been sent to the site. "I urge everyone across the country to avoid visiting or camping by the riverside, and to be cautious of such possible mishaps during (the) monsoon," he added in a message on Facebook.
In Nepal, the bodies of two Chinese workers were recovered on Thursday from Sindhupalchok near the capital Kathmandu, taking the total death toll from floods in the district to three.
Their bodies were found more than a hundred kilometres from where they had initially been swept away by the overflowed Melamchi River, officials said.    -AFP


