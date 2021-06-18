Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US Congress votes to make Juneteenth, end of slavery, a holiday

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

WASHINGTON, June 17: The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to create a federal holiday commemorating Juneteenth, which until now has been the unofficial fete marking the end of slavery in the United States.
The measure cleared the Senate by unanimous consent Tuesday after a Republican in the chamber ended his objection. With the House passing it in a 415-14 vote, the bill now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Most US states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or officially observe the day, but the bill passed by Congress would make Juneteenth the 12th US federal holiday -- and the first new one in 38 years.
The commemoration has taken on renewed resonance over the past year with millions of Americans confronting the country's living legacy of racial injustice.
"Juneteenth is as significant to African Americans as it will be to Americans because we too are Americans, and it means freedom," House Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee told her colleagues, describing slavery as "America's original sin."
Juneteenth National Independence Day is commemorated on June 19 to celebrate the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free.
A Union Army general in Galveston, Texas -- where president Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 had yet to be enforced nearly three years later -- announced that slavery was abolished in Texas and across the country.
"This day reminds us of a history much stained by brutality and injustice, and it reminds us of our responsibility to build a future of progress for all, honoring the ideal of equality that is America's heritage, and America's hope," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Lawmakers broke into applause and cheers when the bill passed.
Jackson Lee, who represents a Texas district, and the state's senior US Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, will be in Galveston on Juneteenth to mark the historic occasion.
"There's no better time than the present, particularly given the strife we've seen, the level of distrust, for example, between law enforcement and the communities they serve, than to acknowledge our nation's history and to learn from it," Cornyn told reporters.
"Acknowledging and learning from the mistakes of the past is critical to making that progress and becoming a more perfect union."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Socially distanced robots serve Mecca holy water ahead of Hajj
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five
UK health minister brushes off PM's 'hopeless' remark
US, Russia to return Ambassadors after Biden-Putin Summit
Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
US Congress votes to make Juneteenth, end of slavery, a holiday
Biden, Putin face off at tense summit
Mithun Chakraborty grilled over ‘hate’ speech in Kolkata


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft