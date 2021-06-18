Miranchuk reignites Russia's Euro 2020 campaign

SAINT PETERSBURG, JUNE 17: A special goal by Aleksei Miranchuk allowed Russia to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Finland in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday, but the game was marred by an injury to Mario Fernandes.

Miranchuk, of Serie A side Atalanta, produced a glorious finish in first-half stoppage time for the only goal of the game between the neighbours in Group B.

It blows open the section after Russia, one of nine participating nations at the Euro playing matches at home, had lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opening game at the weekend.

"Aleksei scored a great goal, we're happy," said Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

"We're happy with the plan, the players did what I asked them to do. We had to create chances, and we did." -AFP







