Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Italy cruise into Euro 2020 last 16 as Wales close on knockouts

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli (2nd-R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli (2nd-R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 16, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, JUNE 17: Italy became the first team to reach the knockout stage of Euro 2020 as midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored twice in a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday, while Wales moved to the brink of joining them by beating Turkey.
The Azzurri, now unbeaten in 29 matches and having won their last 10 games without conceding a goal, sit first in Group A and are guaranteed a top-two finish and last-16 berth.
"We played well, we wanted to win at all costs," Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI.
"They started well, it was not easy to win a second game in five days."
Mancini's men, looking to win Italy a second European title after their sole success in 1968, host Wales in their final group game on Sunday, with top spot up for grabs.
A new star shone for Italy at the Stadio Olimpico, where they had brushed aside Turkey 3-0 in the tournament's opening match last week, as Sassuolo's Locatelli scored twice before Ciro Immobile's late third.
Captain Giorgio Chiellini had an early effort ruled out by VAR for handball, before the 36-year-old defender was forced off with what appeared to be a thigh injury.
But the hosts always looked the more dangerous side and took the lead in the 26th minute.
Locatelli played a wonderful volleyed pass to his Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi on the wing, who powered to the byline and picked out Locatelli for a simple tap-in.
The three points and a place in the knockout phase for the fourth straight European Championship were all but secured less than seven minutes after the interval, when a flowing move ended with Locatelli driving a left-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.
Immobile had wasted a couple of earlier chances but did grab his second goal of the tournament in the 89th minute, curling a low effort past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Switzerland will now likely have to beat Turkey in Baku on Sunday to reach the next round.
After drawing 1-1 with the Swiss in their opening Group A game, Wales now have four points from two matches after goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts saw off a disappointing Turkey 2-0.
"You'd like to think so, but we'll have to wait and see," said Wales captain Gareth Bale when asked if his team had done enough to get through.
"If you'd offered us four points at the start we would've bitten your hand off."
Senol Gunes' side, roared on by the majority of the crowd in Azerbaijan, have lost both of their games without scoring and face a mountain to climb if they are to qualify.
Wales, semi-finalists five years ago, should have won more convincingly, but wasted several chances including a second-half penalty which was blazed over by Bale.
Up to 4,000 Turkish fans travelled for the game, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but Wales immediately were on the front foot and Ramsey wasted two excellent chances early on.
He made no mistake three minutes before the break, though, chesting down Bale's pass and slotting home.
Bale, whose future at Real Madrid is uncertain, won a penalty just after the hour mark but was uncharacteristically wayward from the spot.
Robert Page's Wales grabbed the second goal their performance deserved in stoppage time, as Bale danced through and teed up Roberts to sweep into the net.
In the first match of the day, Russia defeated neighbours Finland 1-0 in Saint Petersburg courtesy of Aleksei Miranchuk's goal just before half-time to pick up their first points in Group B.
It blows open the section after Russia lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opening game at the weekend. Finland had beaten Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen on Saturday, a game completely overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.
On Thursday, Belgium could all but confirm their spot in the last 16 when they take on Denmark in Copenhagen.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan
Legendary Real skipper Ramos to quit club
Miranchuk reignites Russia's Euro 2020 campaign
Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer
Italy cruise into Euro 2020 last 16 as Wales close on knockouts
Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil
A royal touch for world champions
Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft