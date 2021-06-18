Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20



Mizanur Rahman

Mizanur struck 100 off 65, clobbering 13 fours and three sixes as his side reached 133-2 in 17 overs before rain marred the game. He was not out at this phase and looked set for something bigger but as the outfield was ineligible to restart the game, the match was declared abandoned. Zahiduzzman was the other notable scorer with 25.

Brothers Union ended the league however with 11 points from 11 matches. They finished at seventh position. Three of their 11 matches however were washed out in the league.

Sheikh Jamal who had already confirmed the Super League phase ended the group phase with 13 points from 11 matches.

The match between Old DOHS and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was declared abandoned at BKSP-3 also due to heavy showers. Batting first, Old DOHS reached 110-3 in 15 overs before rain ruined the game.

DOHS finished in 11th position with six points from 11 matches. Doleshwar are in second spot with 16 points but Abahani could push them to third spot should they win their last game. -BSS





