Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

Mizanur Rahman

Mizanur Rahman

Brothers opener Mizanur Rahman became the first centurion of this season's Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) but his side's last match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4 was abandoned due to heavy rain.
Mizanur struck 100 off 65, clobbering 13 fours and three sixes as his side reached 133-2 in 17 overs before rain marred the game. He was not out at this phase and looked set for something bigger but as the outfield was ineligible to restart the game, the match was declared abandoned. Zahiduzzman was the other notable scorer with 25.
Brothers Union ended the league however with 11 points from 11 matches. They finished at seventh position. Three of their 11 matches however were washed out in the league.
Sheikh Jamal who had already confirmed the Super League phase ended the group phase with 13 points from 11 matches.
The match between Old DOHS and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was declared abandoned at BKSP-3 also due to heavy showers. Batting first, Old DOHS reached 110-3 in 15 overs before rain ruined the game.
DOHS finished in 11th position with six points from 11 matches. Doleshwar are in second spot with 16 points but Abahani could push them to third spot should they win their last game.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan
Legendary Real skipper Ramos to quit club
Miranchuk reignites Russia's Euro 2020 campaign
Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer
Italy cruise into Euro 2020 last 16 as Wales close on knockouts
Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil
A royal touch for world champions
Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft