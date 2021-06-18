Abahani beat Rupganj to end DPL group phase

Defending champions Abahani Limited recorded a five-wicket win over Legends of Rupganj to end the group phase of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with winning note at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

A match that was reduced to 18-over-affair due to rain, Rupganj , who decided to bat first, put on 162-5 but Abahani gunned down the target with two balls remaining.

Naim Sheikh who batted at No. 6 instead of his regular opening position, provided the impetus, blasting an unbeaten 39 off 19 which included two fours and two sixes.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto who opened the innings, instead of Naim, hammered 29 off 19 with one four and two sixes. Abahani's new sensation Munim Shahriar struck 22 off 16 and. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim made 20 while Saiffudin was not out on 14.

Saiffuddin also took 2-36 in bowling and finally was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.

Pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana however ripped through Rupganj innings with 3-37. Jaker Ali Anik top-scored for Rupganj, hitting 52 off 42 while Sabbir Rahman scored 35.

Abahani finished in third position with 16 points from 11 matches. Prime Doleshwar also collected 16 points but they are in second spot due to better run rate. Prime Bank Cricket Club ended the group phase as table toppers with 18 points.

Legends of Rupganj however finished at 10th position with seven points from 11 matches. -BSS





