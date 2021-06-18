Mushi appeals formally to skip T20 series against Zim

BCB Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu informed last week that Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim seeks leave during the T20i series against Zimbabwe but will play Test and ODIs.

The selector however, claimed that it was oral information to him that Mushi shared with. But he must to go formally if he really wants the leave. Mushfiq, who was named the ICC's Player of the month for May 2021 couple of days back, informed BCB in black and white that he is unwilling to play T20i series against Zimbabwe.

"Mushfiq will play Test and One-day against Zimbabwe. He conveyed a letter to the board appealing to skip T20 series," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told journalists on Thursday.

BCB however, yet to take decision regarding Mushi's leave.







