Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mushi appeals formally to skip T20 series against Zim

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Sports Reporter

BCB Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu informed last week that Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim seeks leave during the T20i series against Zimbabwe but will play Test and ODIs.
The selector however, claimed that it was oral information to him that Mushi shared with. But he must to go formally if he really wants the leave. Mushfiq, who was named the ICC's Player of the month for May 2021 couple of days back, informed BCB in black and white that he is unwilling to play T20i series against Zimbabwe.
"Mushfiq will play Test and One-day against Zimbabwe. He conveyed a letter to the board appealing to skip T20 series," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told journalists on Thursday.
BCB however, yet to take decision regarding Mushi's leave.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan
Legendary Real skipper Ramos to quit club
Miranchuk reignites Russia's Euro 2020 campaign
Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer
Italy cruise into Euro 2020 last 16 as Wales close on knockouts
Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil
A royal touch for world champions
Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft