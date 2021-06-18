Sabbir finned Tk 50k for racist sledging and throwing stone

The Technical Committee of the BCB fined former national player and Legends of Rupganj batsman Sabbir Rahman and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's manager Sultan Mahmud for using abusive languages and throwing stones to Sheikh Jamal's player Elias Sunny. Both of them have to count BDT 50 thousand taka.

"BCB's Technical Committee arranged a hearing on Sabbir issue on June 16," says the press release. "Match referee, umpires, accused Sabbir Rahman and plaintiffs Elias Sunny and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's manager Sultan Mahmud were present during the hearing".

"Technical committee heard them. After hearing Rupganj batsman Sabbir and Sheikh Jamal's manager Sultan Mahmud both were fined BDT 50 thousand each".

The press release also revealed that the committee warned Sunny verbally.

It was the June 14, the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj. Sabbir started sledging using slang language when Elias Sunny came to bat.

Sabbir attacked Sunny using skin colour and colloquial speech, which came to an end with the interference of the match referee, authorities of both the clubs and players of both the sides.

Romman, the nickname of Sabbir, started throwing stones to Elias Sunny in the following day at BKSP and called Sunny 'Kailla' (meaning Blackie). Sheikh Jamal authorities then, filed accuse against Sabbir to CCDM.





