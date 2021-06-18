Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National football team return home

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

The Bangladesh national football team returned home on Thursday morning from Qatar after completing their campaign of FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.
A flight carrying the national booters landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport at 4 am, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release.
Bangladesh national football team manager Iqbal Hossain, after landing in Dhaka, said the team's initial target of qualifying in the Asian Cup qualifiers has been fulfilled.
All the players have been sent to their respective clubs and the club would take decision regarding the players' quarantine matter, he added.
The boys in red and green failed to win any of their eight matches in qualifiers. In Doha, The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. played out to a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan in the first match, 0-2 defeat to India in the second match and finally went down 0-3 defeat to mighty Oman in their last match of the qualifiers.
Bangladesh will directly play in the final round of Asian Cup Qualifiers despite finishing at the bottom of Group E with only two points.
The booters will now take preparation to play the Bangladesh Premier League which will begin from next week.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan
Legendary Real skipper Ramos to quit club
Miranchuk reignites Russia's Euro 2020 campaign
Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer
Italy cruise into Euro 2020 last 16 as Wales close on knockouts
Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil
A royal touch for world champions
Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft