National football team return home

The Bangladesh national football team returned home on Thursday morning from Qatar after completing their campaign of FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

A flight carrying the national booters landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport at 4 am, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release.

Bangladesh national football team manager Iqbal Hossain, after landing in Dhaka, said the team's initial target of qualifying in the Asian Cup qualifiers has been fulfilled.

All the players have been sent to their respective clubs and the club would take decision regarding the players' quarantine matter, he added.

The boys in red and green failed to win any of their eight matches in qualifiers. In Doha, The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. played out to a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan in the first match, 0-2 defeat to India in the second match and finally went down 0-3 defeat to mighty Oman in their last match of the qualifiers.

Bangladesh will directly play in the final round of Asian Cup Qualifiers despite finishing at the bottom of Group E with only two points.

The booters will now take preparation to play the Bangladesh Premier League which will begin from next week.








