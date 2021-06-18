BCB set to increase the salary of contractual players

The salaries of the cricketers under the new contract of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to be increased by 10 to 20 percent, confirmed Akram Khan, director of the BCB and chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee.

"In this pandemic situation, where the cricket boards of the other countries are reducing the salary of their cricketers and staff, I have requested our Hon'ble Board President to increase the salary by 10-20 percent," Akram said on Thursday.

"We will do it thoughtfully. The salary will increase by 10-20 percent. We have verbally approved that the salary will increase."

The salaries of cricketers in three countries of the world (Australia, England and New Zealand) have been reduced so far during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sri Lankan board is having trouble with the salaries of cricketers also.

One of the 13-point demands of cricketers during the unprecedented strike in 2019 was to increase the number of central contracted players to 30 and also increase salaries. Despite the increase in salary, the number of contracted cricketers is not rising above 20.

After the board meeting on Tuesday, BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon informed about the contracts of 18 to 20 cricketers. However, the name of who wants to play in which format has not been finalized yet.

"After the board meeting, we sat with the selectors and learned all the things which we should know regarding this contract. We will send the letter to the cricketers in a day or two after knowing who is keen to play which format," Akram said. -BSS







