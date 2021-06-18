Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 June, 2021, 8:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib, Tamim opt out of DPL Super League

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Mohammedan Sporting Club's superstar Shakib Al Hasan and Prime Bank Cricket Club's idol and captain Tamim Iqbal both are going to skip Super League of the event. Shakib will leave the country to stay with his family while Tamim needs rest to get recovery from the knee pain.
"Shakib is in bio-bubble for the last three months," Selim Shahed, Secretary of Mohammedan Cricket Committee, confirmed the news to media on Thursday. "He forwarded a letter to us informing that he is unwilling to play Super League".
"He will depart for the USA playing 11th round match. He is feeling downcast since he has been living away from his family. We are considering him from humanitarian point of view," he explained.
Shakib played on Thursday returning from 3-match ban for his misconduct on June 11. It's heard that the all-rounder will fly to the USA today.
Another star cricketer and Prime Bank Cricket Club's captain Tamim Iqbal is going to skip Super League as well. The southpaw has severe pain on his right knee.
He has been suffering from the pain on the leg for long time and continued playing in the Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2021. He informed coach and club authority earlier that he will not play in the Super League.
Tamim's Prime Bank is the table topper in the event and the front runners for the title.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan
Legendary Real skipper Ramos to quit club
Miranchuk reignites Russia's Euro 2020 campaign
Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer
Italy cruise into Euro 2020 last 16 as Wales close on knockouts
Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil
A royal touch for world champions
Mizanur becomes first centurion of Bangabandhu DPL T20


Latest News
Man dies from electrocution at Charfassion
Bank of Japan announces first green investment fund
DU admission, exam form fill up go online July 21
Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers globally
BNP is mastermind of destroying democratic atmosphere: Quader
7 killed, 15 injured in Chattogram road accidents
Govt urged to provide vaccine to garment workers
Police summon Twitter's India chief
7-day lockdown in Jhenidah from Saturday
Hundreds of Indonesian health workers vaccinated with Sinovac infected again
Most Read News
Alarming rise in flattery!!!
Lockdown extended till July 15
Taj Mahal reopens as India eases pandemic restrictions
Obituary
Pori Moni vandalized a club before going to Boat Club
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Gopalganj formed a human chain
Manikganj youth killed for protesting stalking
Siblings among three minors drown
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
Mother, 2 children slaughtered, husband in critical condition
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft