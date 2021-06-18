Shakib, Tamim opt out of DPL Super League



Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

"Shakib is in bio-bubble for the last three months," Selim Shahed, Secretary of Mohammedan Cricket Committee, confirmed the news to media on Thursday. "He forwarded a letter to us informing that he is unwilling to play Super League".

"He will depart for the USA playing 11th round match. He is feeling downcast since he has been living away from his family. We are considering him from humanitarian point of view," he explained.

Shakib played on Thursday returning from 3-match ban for his misconduct on June 11. It's heard that the all-rounder will fly to the USA today.

Another star cricketer and Prime Bank Cricket Club's captain Tamim Iqbal is going to skip Super League as well. The southpaw has severe pain on his right knee.

He has been suffering from the pain on the leg for long time and continued playing in the Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2021. He informed coach and club authority earlier that he will not play in the Super League.

Tamim's Prime Bank is the table topper in the event and the front runners for the title.





Mohammedan Sporting Club's superstar Shakib Al Hasan and Prime Bank Cricket Club's idol and captain Tamim Iqbal both are going to skip Super League of the event. Shakib will leave the country to stay with his family while Tamim needs rest to get recovery from the knee pain."Shakib is in bio-bubble for the last three months," Selim Shahed, Secretary of Mohammedan Cricket Committee, confirmed the news to media on Thursday. "He forwarded a letter to us informing that he is unwilling to play Super League"."He will depart for the USA playing 11th round match. He is feeling downcast since he has been living away from his family. We are considering him from humanitarian point of view," he explained.Shakib played on Thursday returning from 3-match ban for his misconduct on June 11. It's heard that the all-rounder will fly to the USA today.Another star cricketer and Prime Bank Cricket Club's captain Tamim Iqbal is going to skip Super League as well. The southpaw has severe pain on his right knee.He has been suffering from the pain on the leg for long time and continued playing in the Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2021. He informed coach and club authority earlier that he will not play in the Super League.Tamim's Prime Bank is the table topper in the event and the front runners for the title.