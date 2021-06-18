Video
Derogatory Remarks Against PM

SC upholds HC bail for AL leader Oli Ahmed

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division on Thursday upheld a High Court order that granted bail to Oli Ahmed Molla, a local Awami League leader of Singair upazila in Manikganj in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
The case was filed for his allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina on social media.
The six-member virtual Appellate Division bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain came up with the order after hearing a petition filed by the state seeking stay the HC bail order.
Lawyer Md Motaher Hossain Saju appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the state. During the hearing, lawyer Saju argued that his client's political opponent made the Facebook post conspiratorially where he was not involved with the derogatory remarks.
The senior judicial magistrate's court sent him to jail on Thursday, police said.
On June 8 a virtual HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice K M Zahid Sarwar granted bail to Oli Ahmed Molla in the case.



