Illegal mobile phones to be rooted out soon: BTRC

Drive to stop sale of illegal mobile phones in the country will start from July 1 this year. But from now on, phones that are not on the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) list will be considered invalid and will no longer be operational, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) said in a statement.

However, it has been informed that the mobile phones currently in the hands of the customers are not to be turned off.

The BTRC says that the handsets of the customers currently used in the mobile network will be automatically registered in the BTRC system by June 30. As a result, these handsets will remain operational from July 1. So everyone is requested not to be confused by this statement.

BTRC also informed the media that illegal and fake mobile handsets will be automatically be disabled in this process. However, mobile sets bought from abroad or received as gifts will be given the opportunity to register. It is being implemented to ensure national security and discourage the sale, import and marketing of illegal and counterfeit mobile handsets.









