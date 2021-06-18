Video
Friday, 18 June, 2021
Home Back Page

Call for reopening Qawmi Madrasa

Published : Friday, 18 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Disciples of Allama Shah Shafi have urged the government to reopen the Qawmi Madrasa and not to harass the Islamic scholars in the country.
Speakers demanded this at a discussion titled, 'Ahmed Shafi's life, works and contribution' at the National Press Club on Thursday.
Anas Madani said, "Allama Shafi never shied away from his responsibilities. He did not show hostility to the government and did not hesitate to give them advice at different times. As a result, he has been able to get many of his demands granted by the government. The recognition of Qawmi Madrasa education at the national level is one of them," he added.
He called on the government to reopen the Qawmi Madrasa and said "Innocent scholars should not be harassed in any way across the country."
"There is a multi-faceted conspiracy going on at various levels against the Qawmi Madrasa and Islamic scholars." said Allama Shafi's son Anas Madani and added, "At this stage, if the scholars can remain united to their principles and goals, no conspiracy can harm the Qawmi Madrasa education."


