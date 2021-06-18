CPA to own 803 acres of khas land for Bay Terminal soon

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 17: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to own a total of 803 acres of khas land for Bay Terminal very soon.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of the CPA, told the Daily Observer, "We are going to own 803 acres of land for Bay terminal very soon."

He hoped that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) would take final decision in this connection at any moment. On Sunday, the Land Ministry sent the proposal of the CPA to the PMO for final approval.

The CPA had sent the proposal to the Land Ministry for approval of 803 acres of khas land for the giant peoject of the country. The Ministry had approved it and sent it to the PMO for final approval.

The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy . After completion of the project, it will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals.

The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the Bay Terminal has been proposed on 1,200-acre of island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.

Primarily, 871 acres of land were identified for the terminal. Among them, 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 803 acres are government land.

CPA has already started works on 68 acres of land acquired for the project. But they had applied for approval of 803 acreas of government land to the Land Ministry which was approved recently.

CPA sources said, presently, the Bay Terminal will be constructed over 871 acres of land. As per primary plans, three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

The Shipping Ministry has decided to build one terminal of three- terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, the appointments of the consultant of the contractor for construction and the operator are expected to be finalised as early as possible. Several foreign firms have already shown interest for construction and operation of the project under PPP system. Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibilty study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal. CPA sources said, "Sellhorn" of Germany has been selected by the Board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.

The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.







